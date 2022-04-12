First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NXTG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,560. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

