Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 487,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,018,964. The stock has a market cap of $225.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.