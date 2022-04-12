Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,601,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $584,000.

SMMV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,778 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

