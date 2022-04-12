-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($1.20). uniQure reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.