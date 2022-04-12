Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. 1,013,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,098,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

