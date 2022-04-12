Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,638 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 689,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

