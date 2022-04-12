The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.