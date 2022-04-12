Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $300,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 898.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 168,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 151,606 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. 13,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock worth $1,611,880 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

