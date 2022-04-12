Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $447,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,085 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

