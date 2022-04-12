Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis lifted its position in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 79,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.