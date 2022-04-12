Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.09.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.12. 6,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,798. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.