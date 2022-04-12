iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

