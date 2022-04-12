Neil Bokenfohr Sells 50,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550.

Neil Bokenfohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00.

AAV traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.00. 937,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,013. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.18.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

