Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 360 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.72. 12,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

