Citigroup Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $220.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $195.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,663. Cummins has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average of $221.08.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

