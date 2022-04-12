Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $33.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 1,234 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

