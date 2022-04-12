-$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

