Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.87. 11,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

