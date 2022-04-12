Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

