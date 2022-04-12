Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 21,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,202. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.