Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $25.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,151.39. 7,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,093.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.49. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.03 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

