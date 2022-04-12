Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.97.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBR. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

