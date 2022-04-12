Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Graham by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $610.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.94. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

