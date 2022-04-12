Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,147 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,082 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,196. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

