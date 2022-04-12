1,002 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $713.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

