Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,506. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.