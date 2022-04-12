China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 3,642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRHKY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

