Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 4,675.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 50,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

