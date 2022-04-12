Morgan Stanley Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $12.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,826. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $375.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

