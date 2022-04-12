Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 28,232 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,232 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $116,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.76.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

