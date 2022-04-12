Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,926. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

