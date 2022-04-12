Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $329.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

