Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.48.

LOW stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.67. 71,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

