TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 633,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,296,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 11,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.