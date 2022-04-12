Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vale by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 325,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,757,352. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

