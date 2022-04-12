Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,334. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

