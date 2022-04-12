Komodo Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $64.82 million and $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00365488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00085139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00095574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004622 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,151,669 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.