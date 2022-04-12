Ark Price Down 10.8% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $140.16 million and $21.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,331,757 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.