Ellipsis (EPS) Market Cap Hits $160.87 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $160.87 million and $59.35 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00105067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

