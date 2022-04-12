TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPG stock traded up 0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 27.94. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 29.63. TPG has a twelve month low of 26.50 and a twelve month high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. Analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

