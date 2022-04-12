-$0.07 EPS Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%.

NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 3,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,014. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

