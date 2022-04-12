Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,408 iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 326,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

IAT stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

