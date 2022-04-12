Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

HYZN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,439. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.