Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 10,150 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,255. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

