Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.46. 16,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,522. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

