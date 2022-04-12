Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

