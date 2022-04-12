Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

