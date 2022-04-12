Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,315,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 19,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,684. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.