The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells £48,945.60 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,528.50 ($19.92). The stock had a trading volume of 260,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,653. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,713.95.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.