Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Up 8,942.9% in March

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 8,942.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS OIBRQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674. OI has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About OI

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

